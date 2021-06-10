Celebrate National Rosé Day with these wines

Sommelier Yannick Benjamin shares three great options to celebrate National Rosé Day

HOUSTON — Rosé wine is a great option for summer. It's light, refreshing and offers a variety of sweetness levels. Sommelier Yannick Benjamin has these picks to help you celebrate National Rosé Day on June 11, 2021.

Jansz Premium Rosé is a sparkling rose from Tasmania, a small island south of Australia. All of the grapes used to produce this wine are hand-picked and the wine is made using the same traditional method that is used to make Champagne. Jansz Premium Rosé has delicious flavors of strawberries and cream, rose petals, and fresh brioche. Find Jansz Premium Rosé at Spec's.

Los Dos Rosé is a still wine from Camp de Borja DO in northern Spain. It is made from 100% Garnacha grapes. This rosé is fermented in stainless steel and sees no oak aging, which preserves the youthful characteristics of the fruit. Los Dos Rosé has floral and red berry aromas, and flavors of cherry, strawberry, and raspberry. Find Los Dos Rosé at H-E-B.

Liquid Geography Rosé is a dry rosé made with mencía grapes in the Bierzo region in northwest Spain. This rosé sees no oak and is fermented in stainless steel vats. Olé & Obrigado donates 100% of the wine's profits in equal parts to three different charities: TJ Martell Foundation to help in its search for cancer cures, Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation to help hospitality workers affected by the pandemic, and Wheeling Forward which helps people with disabilities experience life to its fullest. You can order Liquid Geography Rosé online, click here.