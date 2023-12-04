Free Taylor Swift-themed workout ahead of Eras tour stop in Houston

Are you ready for it? Grab your mat, cardigan, or bejeweled workout top, and let's go!

HOUSTON — We all want that summer body, but what about a Taylor body? No, not a tailored body, but a Taylor body.

We know some of you are trying to get it tight ahead of the big concert. In honor of Taylor Swift bringing her Eras tour to H-town next week, a local gym is offering a free workout. Are you ready for it?

Editor's note: The main video in this story is from April 12, 2023.

If you’re feeling sluggish, ‘Shake It off” and enter a new era with a one-hour workout Orangetheory Fitness class. Best of all, the class will be set to a T-Swift soundtrack.

The class will be held next Thursday at Eleanor Tinsley Park at 18-3600 Allen Pkwy in Houston from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.