Free Taylor Swift-themed workout ahead of Eras tour stop in Houston

HOUSTON — We all want that summer body, but what about a Taylor body? No, not a tailored body, but a Taylor body.
We know some of you are trying to get it tight ahead of the big concert. In honor of Taylor Swift bringing her Eras tour to H-town next week, a local gym is offering a free workout. Are you ready for it?
Editor's note: The main video in this story is from April 12, 2023.
If you’re feeling sluggish, ‘Shake It off” and enter a new era with a one-hour workout Orangetheory Fitness class. Best of all, the class will be set to a T-Swift soundtrack.
The class will be held next Thursday at Eleanor Tinsley Park at 18-3600 Allen Pkwy in Houston from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
So, Orangetheory Fitness is encouraging all you Swifties and your friends to bring your mat, cardigan, or bejeweled workout top and come dressed from your favorite Taylor Swift Era for a high-intensity workout of your “Wildest Dreams.” Plus, there will be giveaways.