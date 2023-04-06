Hey Swifties! Here's your chance to win free tickets to Taylor Swift's Houston concert

Six lucky winners will each win a pair of tickets to one of the NRG Stadium shows on April 21, 22 or 23. Here's how to enter the Capital One contest.

HOUSTON — Attention H-Town Swifties: If you didn't get tickets for one of Taylor Swift's three sold-out concerts in Houston later this month, here's your chance to score FREE tickets!

Capital One, the national presenting partner for Swift's 2023 Eras Tour, is hosting a ticket giveaway next week from its Houston Galleria Café location.

Six lucky winners will each win a pair of tickets to one of the shows on April 21, 22 or 23. And you don't have to be a Capital One customer or cardholder to enter.

Free Taylor Swift tickets

WHEN: April 11-14

WHERE: Capital One Café at 5085 Westheimer, Suite B3726

WHAT: Scan QR code at Houston Galleria Café for chance to win

Only one entry is allowed per person. Two winners will be chosen at random for each show and notified by email.

Capital One Café hours

Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

For more information or questions about the sweepstakes, go to capitalone.com/local or follow them on social @CapitalOneCafe and @CapitalOneNews.

Taylor Swift concerts at NRG Stadium in Houston

Swift kicked off the first concert of the 52-date Eras Tour on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. Having not toured since 2018, this series is intended to play catch-up by providing the live debut of many of her songs from her previous three albums.

When Swift announced the tour in November she called it “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

The tour will conclude with two Los Angeles-area shows in August.

NRG Stadium clear bag policy

There is a clear bag policy in place for the NRG Stadium shows.

NRG Stadium parking

Parking rate is $40 per space at the gate. NRG Park does not accept cash.

Parking rates are subject to change without notice. No in and out access. Electronic or card payment is required at parking gates. This includes credit cards, Apple and Google Pay options.

ADA parking will be available in all lots.