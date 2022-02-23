'Mr. Joe is watching over us' | Spanish Trail Ride carries on in honor of beloved trail boss days after his tragic death

This week would’ve marked Joe Cantrell's 50th year with the trail ride and 44 years as its boss.

HOUSTON, Texas — Ten trail rides are arriving in Houston this week from all over the state as part of the annual tradition to kick off the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

While this is an exciting time for the trail riders and spectators who get to see them, one group is riding with heavy hearts this year.

For more than four decades, The Spanish Trail ride has marched its way into Houston with its fearless leader at the front.

“Other people do other things, we do trail rides," Joe Cantrell's son Larry said.

This week would’ve marked Joe Cantrell's 50th year with the trail ride and 44 years as its boss.

“This is no joke, this guy was a great guy," trail rider Roy Gonzalez said.

Almost 79-years-old, Mr. Joe didn’t let age slow him down, and he would be riding again this year, but a few days before the ride, his life was taken in a tragic accident at his home.

“To be honest with you, it still doesn’t feel real," Gonzalez said.

“I want to do it to honor my dad. We’re riding because that’s what he would want to do," Cantrell said.

In the days after the accident, his family decided the ride must still go on, in his honor.

“He would’ve wanted us to go down the road so that’s what we’re going to do," Cantrell said.

“This was their decision. I think that was a great decision because Mr. Joe wouldn’t want it any different," Gonzalez said.

Roy Gonzalez has been riding with the Cantrells for more than 10 years now. He says Mr. Joe was the best boss you could ask for.

“We’re missing something. We’re having fun, but we’re missing him," Gonzalez said.

While the riders aren’t all related by blood, they’re still family.

“Trying to make it a good time, trying to remember all the good times, but it’s tough on everyone," Cantrell said.

Their beloved boss may be missing, but they know he’s watching from above.