After two years with no Houston Rodeo, vendors are more than ready to get back to their booths

The Toffee Company is a family-owned business in the Houston area. The Houston Rodeo is where they make 50% of their annual income.

HOUSTON — Many businesses depend on Houston Rodeo to survive. Those three weeks are when some vendors make a big chunk of their income for the whole year.

The Toffee Company has been operating a booth at the Houston Rodeo since 1998.

“We’re estimating 15,000 pounds this year,” said Kathryn Burkholder, who now runs the company with her father.

Burkholder is ready to get back to selling the candy made from her grandfather’s recipe at the NRG Center. She says they’ll sell more than 1,000 pounds a day when big acts perform.

“The rodeo is huge for us. It is probably 50% of our annual income,” she said.

Missing two years has been incredibly difficult for some rodeo vendors. The pandemic forced some out of business.

“It was absolutely devastating. We were doing everything we could to stay afloat. Luckily we’re still here and we’re thriving and we’re so excited for this year,” said Burkholder.

Her kitchen will keep cranking out candy throughout the rodeo.