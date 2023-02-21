Sam Houston trail riders making their way into town for rodeo

The trail rides are heading toward Houston and on Tuesday, we caught up with the Sam Houston trail riders. They'll participate in the Rodeo Houston parade Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Thousands of trail riders are on their way to town ahead of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

On Tuesday, KHOU 11's Brandi Smith caught up with the Sam Houston trail riders along Highway 249. The group set off on Monday and made their way to Tomball on Tuesday.

Before it got there, it stopped to meet with crowds at the Woodtrace Subdivision and a lot of kids were excited to see the animals and their riders.

"He loved it," said Tomball residents Cindy and Helga Briseno. "He got to sit on a big horse and he didn't want to get off. He didn't get want to get off. He was sitting there forever."

The group stopped at the Tomball train Deopt for lunch and also did a little parade there.

As these groups make their way closer and closer to Houston ahead of meeting up in Memorial Park on Friday and ahead of the downtown Rodeo Parade, they're being met by huge crowds of fans.

If you want to get ready to Rodeo, check out our KHOU 11+ Rewind of our coverage last year. It covers all the events leading up to the start of the Rodeo, the student competitions, the food, and the rides. We've got it all.

You can watch it on khou.com, our KHOU 11 YouTube channel or on our KHOU 11+ app on Roku and FireTV.

Check out the trail rides!

If you want to see the trail riders heading to Houston, you have plenty of chances this week. Here are the routes the different rides will be taking.

And for everything RodeoHouston, check out our full coverage page here.