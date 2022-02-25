'It's like horse heaven, not hog heaven.' Rodeo Houston trail riders happy to be back in the saddle

There are 10 official trail rides this year following the 2021 cancellation due to COVID.

HOUSTON, Texas — All trails lead to H-Town ahead of Rodeo Houston.

The tradition is "back in the saddle" following last year’s cancellation due to COVID.

"It’s like horse heaven, not hog heaven. Horse heaven,” said Southwestern Trail Ride boss Rosetta Gray.

The Southwestern Trail Ride, which starts its trek in West Columbia, stopped for lunch Friday in Meyerland on the way to Memorial Park where all rides congregate.

Spanish Trail Ride arrives at @MemorialPark in honor of beloved trail boss Joe Cantrell who recently passed. This ride would’ve been his 50th, 44th as trail boss @KHOU @RODEOHOUSTON #GoTexanDay #khou11 https://t.co/DNXRmO8KBP pic.twitter.com/D2PyhzGDGb — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) February 25, 2022

“I didn’t think I was going to do another trail ride as sick as I was,” said trail rider and long-time Houston firefighter Cary Hunter.

Hunter battled COVID along with three close coworkers.

But he survived to ride again.

“I don’t care if it’s snowing, raining," said Hunter. "As long as we’re on our horse, it’s a great time. It’s a great, great time.”

Ten trail rides were part of this year's event and originated in cities like Anderson, Angleton, Brazoria, and Brenham, to name a few.

Downtown Houston is always the destination.

"They’re going to kick off the parade tomorrow morning," said Rodeo Houston VP Scott Sullivan. "We have over 110 entries on parade day.”

In the words of the rodeo, riders hit the trail in an attempt to re-create the Old West and, in doing so, find common ground.

Memorial Park construction did create some logistical challenges, and the park reminds drivers to be aware of trail riders.