Trailriders will head downtown Saturday morning for the annual Rodeo Parade

Country star and opening performer Cody Johnson is this year's grand marshal on the 90th anniversary of RodeoHouston.

Thousands of people will bundle up and head downtown Saturday morning to watch the Rodeo Parade. Unfortunately, it could rain on our parade, according to KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

It will feature marching bands and floats, but the stars of the show are the men and women who ride through the concrete canyons on horseback.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and this year's grand marshal is country star and opening performer Cody Johnson.

It starts at Bagby and Walker. From there, they'll hoof it to Travis, then Bell, Louisiana and Lamar Street before ending back at Bagby.

Tips for watching the Rodeo Parade

Get there early to get a good spot along the route.

Downtown streets close starting early on the morning of the parade.

The best places to view the parade are on Louisiana, from Bell to Lamar, Lamar, and from Louisiana to Smith.

Off-limits for viewing: Bagby and Walker, from Sabine Street to Bagby

Parking: Alley Theater Garage, Lyric Center, 1100 Smith Garage, Theater District Parking, Street Parking, Texas and Smith, Smith and Preston, Smith and Dallas, Smith and Clay, Walker and Main

Rodeo Parade street closures

Friday at noon till Saturday at 2 p.m.

Sabine Street (east and west curb lanes) between Memorial drive and Sabine Bridge

Gillette (east curb lane) at Allen Parkway

Crosby at W. Dallas

Heiner at W. Dallas

Saturday, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

McKinney exit ramp from the North Freeway (I-45)

Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from the Gulf and North Freeways (I-45)

Allen Parkway (inbound) at Shepherd

Shepherd between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive

Walker at Bagby

Lamar between Louisiana and Bagby

Smith between Rusk and Walker

Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Allen Parkway (outbound) at Bagby

Memorial Drive (inbound) between S. Picnic Loop at Memorial Park and Houston Avenue; one north lane open to Westcott Street

Bagby (northbound) at Dallas

Bagby (southbound) at Rusk

Walker and McKinney between Bagby and Smith

Walker between Bagby and Sabine Street

Sabine Street between Memorial Drive (inbound) and Allen Parkway (outbound)

Dallas (two north curb lanes only) between Bagby and Smith

Andrews Street (north curb lane) between Shaw and Smith-

Andrews Street (south curb lane) between I-45 frontage road and Shaw

Howe (west curb lane) between Andrews Street and Pease

Shaw (east and west curb lanes) between Clay and Andrews

Rodeo Run

The Rodeo Run takes place before the parade, beginning at 9:10 a.m. at Bagby and Walker. Participants are asked to be there at least an hour before their events. 10K route | 5K route