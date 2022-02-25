What the H-Town is 'Go Texan Day'?

After one shutdown and another full cancellation, the rodeo is back in town! And you can show your Western spirit from head to toe.

HOUSTON — Welcome to the (start of the) show!

If you've been watching KHOU 11 News on-air or if you've been out and about in Houston, things might seem a bit more Western than usual. From cowboy hats to boots with a large belt buckle in between, everyone's getting decked out in their best 'Wild West' get-up.

But what's with all the Western gear? Today is unofficially "Go Texan Day" for the Greater Houston area! It's a chance to show your excitement and anticipation for this year's rodeo season.

According to RodeoHouston, Go Texan Day is one of the biggest kickoffs for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Residents and visitors are encouraged to celebrate the season with as much Western attire as they can pile on.

But that's just the tip of the hat when it comes to Go Texan Day. You can also head downtown for the Rodeo Roundup, see the Trail Rides in Memorial Park and treat your taste buds to the World's Champion BBQ Contest.

Go Texan Day is always a special day in Houston, but it means so much more for 2022. This year will be RodeoHouston's big return after having to cancel for the last two years due to COVID.

The rodeo doesn't officially kick off until February 28, but it's not too early to get in the Western spirit!

Check out the all the people sharing their Texas spirit with KHOU 11!

If you'd like to add a picture to this party, text it to 713-526-1111.