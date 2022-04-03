Hang on, Les! Chita's son goes for a ride during Mutton Bustin' at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Mutton Bustin’ is a fan favorite event at the rodeo where children between the ages of 5 and 6 can ride sheep in a similar fashion to bull riding or bronc riding.

HOUSTON — A member of the KHOU 11 Morning News family made his RodeoHouston debut Thursday night.

Check out Meteorologist Chita Craft’s son Les hold on for a wild ride during the Mutton Bustin’ event at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

Mutton Bustin’ is a fan favorite event at the rodeo where children between the ages of 5 and 6 can ride sheep in a similar fashion to bull riding or bronc riding.

Chita says he did so great. She's a proud mama this morning. In fact, she also sent in a clip from down on the dirt while Les did his ride.

You can hear Chita out there at the end shouting and cheering her little cowboy on.

He did great and mom and dad are so proud.

And that is not all.

The little girl, who won the Mutton Bustin' Thursday night, sounds like maybe Chita made an impression on her, too!

“What do you wanna be when you grow up?” the announcer asked her.

“A weather girl,” the little champ said.

“You know I saw a weather girl... Chita Craft in the house tonight!” the announcer explained.