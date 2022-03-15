x
Rodeo Houston

Watch out! Mutton bustin' champ takes over for Chita Craft on KHOU 11 Morning News

She says she wants to be a weather girl so Meteorologist Chita Craft invited her down to the KHOU 11 Studios.

HOUSTON — If you tuned in to KHOU 11 News earlier during the rodeo, we met an adorable little girl named Collette who won the Mutton Bustin' competition.

She's only 5 years old but it turns out she has some big career goals. She says she wants to be a weather girl, so Meteorologist Chita Craft invited her down to the KHOU 11 Studios.

Collette got to check out the green screen and to try out her weather forecasting skills!

