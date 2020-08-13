Houston Rodeo awards $1.2 million in additional scholarships

"2020 has been an incredibly challenging year, but these students have continuously shown true dedication to their academic careers."

HOUSTON — Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced Tuesday they will be awarding $1.2 million in additional scholarships to 98 Texas undergrad students.

The Rodeo's Achievement Scholarships are given to current Rodeo scholars that finished at least 60 hours of coursework with a 3.0 GPA or higher at a four-year university.

Each scholar will receive an extra $4,000 for every eligible semester in addition to the initial Rodeo Scholarship. In total, each student could receive up to $36,000 in funding.

“2020 has been an incredibly challenging year, but these students have continuously shown true dedication to their academic careers,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “They have remained strong in the face of adversity and it is an honor to award these outstanding Rodeo scholars with this year’s Achievement Scholarships.”

The recipients are from 15 Texas colleges and universities with the majority of them attending Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, and the University of Texas at Austin. Some of the top majors between the scholars include animal science, agricultural communications, engineering and nursing. In addition, about 10% of the Achievement scholars are the first in their families to graduate from high school, and almost 30% are the first to go to college.

The Achievement Scholarships is one part of the Houston Rodeo’s annual commitment to Texas youth and education. This year, they donated more than $27 million to scholarships, junior show exhibitors, educational program grants and graduate assistantships.

Achievement Scholarship Recipients

Angelo State University - Emma Duke, Christina Hamilton

Sam Houston State University - Evangelina Covarrubias, Denisse Heredia, Matthias Litzmann

Stephen F Austin State University - Hanna Terral

Tarleton State University - Cade Osbourn

Texas A&M University - Alexandra Bishop, Catherine Bowden, Casey Brusen, Christopher Childress, Reagan Earl, Bennet Folsom, Terrell Ford, Camryn Frederick, Tristan Frerich, Shanna Gleason, Mollie Hagler, Madalynn Hare, Hannah Hastings, Jorja Johnson, Emily Mann, Eric Munoz Petit, Conner Neumann, Lainey Speck, Melodie Tedross, Macey Thurmann, Vivie Tran, Brooke Vyvlecka, Pichaya Yimmongkol

Texas A&M University – Kingsville - Michael Kalisek

Texas State University - Cameron De Leon, Kayla Kopecki, William Phi

Texas Tech University - Bryn Arnold, Ana Avelar, Samantha Barnett, Reagan Bills, John Branch, Ansleigh Brister, Audrey Brown, Jordan Carter, Sidney Dunkel, Megan Dunn, Jayna Grove, Macy Haight, Jace Henry, Hannah Herd, Reginald Lane, Allison Morgan, Savanna Oud, Shelby Steinbach, Shae Lynn Suttle, Bailey Teter, Kamlynn Thomas, Ashlie Thompson, Larson Walker, Tatum Whitewood

The University of Texas at Austin - Sahar Ali, Abigail Alley, Tanaya Behramsha, Katelyn Bishop, Mckenzie Castro, Jenny Dang Ma, Christine Ejiofor, Elizabeth Eversole, Maria Henriquez, Uriel Iglesias, Anna Kurtin, Hung Le, Jun Hin Loi, Samantha Lopez, Miguel-Carlo Magtaan, Saad Majeed, Riley Mckinzie, Bao Tran Nguyen, Tenzin Palkyi, Gabriela Puzon, Troy Richard, Emily Sparkman, Mohammed Syed, Tabitha Tran, Isaias Tristan, Jasmine Tumewu, Parth Upadhyay, Arman Yazdian

University of Houston - Raul Arita, Jonathan Burt, Zoieanne Ellis, Lily Luo, Mansi Parikh, Anu Thomas

University of Texas – Arlington - Blaize Lafleur

University of Texas – Dallas - Crystal Chinn, Kristen Damico

University of Texas – San Antonio - Alexis Mojica

University of Texas – Tyler - Justin Melendez