HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo may be canceled, but the junior auctions will still go on.

As part o the Rodeo's plan to support junior exhibitors, there will be an online auction. Details of that auction will be announced soon.

Aside from the auction, people will have the opportunity to donate specifically to junior exhibitors. Here's the website where you can help them out.

For the School Art and Lamb and Goat competitions that were held before the Rodeo was canceled, exhibitors will be paid their guaranteed premiums that they earned.

Livestock and horse show exhibitors who were unable to compete will get a refund on all entry fees.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made the decision to cancel the rodeo Wednesday after learning a man who tested presumptive positive for the virus attended the BBQ cook-off.

RELATED: Want to support Houston Rodeo vendors? Here's a complete list

RELATED: Unused Rodeo food donated to Houston Food Bank

For more on HLSR Auction and Sales, click here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM