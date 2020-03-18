HOUSTON — The kids who worked all year to get their steers, lambs, goats and pigs ready to show at the Houston Livestock Show will get a chance to auction them off after all.

When RodeoHouston was shut down early because of coronavirus concerns, those junior exhibitors thought their dreams were crushed.

Not completely.

The Houston Livestock Show announced Wednesday it will host online auctions for pre-registered buyers.

The School Art and Junior Market online auctions will be held Friday, March 20, beginning at 10 a.m. through Saturday, March 21 at 7 p.m.

As these online auctions are for previously registered buyers only, members of the public who want to donate specifically to these junior exhibitors are welcome to contribute here.

RELATED: From scholarships to exhibitors, here's how the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is handling cancellation

RELATED: Unused Rodeo food donated to Houston Food Bank

“Though public health is paramount, we are heartbroken for the thousands of hardworking junior exhibitors who were unable to participate in the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. “These online auctions will allow these exhibitors to receive the support and recognition they deserve.”

The Junior Market online auctions will include Lamb & Goat, Poultry, Barrow and Steer.

The School Art online auction will include the 72 pieces of winning artwork from the Rodeo’s 2020 School Art Program, including the Grand Champion Work of Art and Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art. Additionally, the Lamb and Goat Auction will include the actual 2020 Lamb and Goat Grand and Reserve Grand champions.

For more information about the Rodeo’s 2020 commitment and its effort to support its exhibitors, visit rodeohouston.com/2020.