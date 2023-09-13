Drake concert: What you can and cannot bring into the Toyota Center

We have what you need to know before heading to your show at the Toyota Center in downtown Houston.

HOUSTON — If you’re heading to the Drake concert in downtown Houston on Saturday night, there are a few things you should know about before heading to the Toyota Center.

Can you bring bags into the Toyota Center?

The Toyota Center encourages fans to travel light when they head to the venue for events, including not bringing bags.

What size bag can you take into the Toyota Center?

According to the venue’s website, bags that are 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches or smaller will be screened through an expedited visual process. Bags that are larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches but smaller than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches will be scanned through an additional screening process and/or X-ray machines that will likely require a longer wait.

Medical bags and parenting bags are permitted and are the only bags larger than 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches that will be allowed. According to the venue, this policy is subject to change at any time.

Can you bring a camera into the Toyota Center?

Professional cameras are prohibited at all events in Toyota Center unless accompanied by an appropriate media credential, according to the venue. Cameras containing lenses (not to exceed 4 inches in length) with no flashes may be allowed for some events.

Video cameras and audio recorders are prohibited in Toyota Center unless specifically approved.

Can you bring banners, signs, and flags into the Toyota Center?

Banners, signs, and flags are allowed in the Toyota Center, but may not be any larger than 11 inches by 17 inches.

Banners, signs, and flags may not be displayed during play due to sight restrictions. Banners, signs, and flags may not be hung or fastened anywhere in the arena.

Poles to display banners or flags are also prohibited.

Banners, signs, and flags must not be commercial or obscene or cause any disturbance to other fans.