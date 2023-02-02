Frontier Airlines giving away tickets to Beyoncé concert in Houston

The winner will get two tickets to the Renaissance World Tour show at NRG Stadium, roundtrip flights, lodging and $500.

HOUSTON — Tickets to Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop at NRG Stadium are selling for hundreds of dollars but you have a shot at scoring free ones.

Frontier Airlines announced a sweepstakes Tuesday to give away tickets to Beyoncé’s Sept. 23 concert in Houston. The winner will get two concert tickets, two roundtrip flights, two nights of lodging and $500.

You have to enter here by 12:59 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. (11:59 p.m. Mountain Time on Sept. 13).

“For everyone who is part of the mighty BeyHive fandom, this is your chance to score a once-in-a-lifetime concert and travel experience,” Frontier Airlines Vice President of Marketing Tyri Squyres said in a statement. “Time is of the essence to get in on a chance to win, so consumers who want to participate are encouraged to act fast before the entry window closes on Wednesday.”

No purchase is necessary but a free FRONTIER Miles℠ account number is required for entry. Participation is open to residents of the United States who are 18 years of age or older.

The sweepstakes is not endorsed by or affiliated with Beyoncé.

