Why do travelers love Buc-ee's so much?

HOUSTON — Buc-ee's continues its expansion well beyond Texas. But its expansion has a lot of people across the country wondering what the hype is all about.

So we decided to let them know.

The first thing you notice when you pull into Buc-ee's is how big it is. This isn't your standard highway gas station, but a travel center on steroids.

If you've never been to a Buc-ee's location, think of it as a giant travel center combined with a provision store and a Southern-style restaurant. It's essentially a theme park on the highway, except there are no day-old hot dogs here. Travelers line up waiting for the moment there's fresh brisket on the board.

There's also pulled pork, sausage on a stick, beef jerky, fudge, and fresh desserts, as well as fresh roasted pecans and cashews. You can also get a big bag of Buc-ee's famous beaver nuggets.

Some travelers were impressed by the restrooms, known as the cleanest on the highway. Outside, more than 100 gas pumps with low gas prices.

Truckers don't like Buc-ee's because no big rigs are allowed, while big crowds on a busy summer day push some people away. But to many people, it's amazing.

One more downside for those looking to rest, Buc-ee's says no store has indoor seating, but most people don't seem to mind that. Just something to keep in mind, so you don't waste your money.