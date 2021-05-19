Tapping into the Boba tea craze

Boba, bubble, pearls or tapioca teas -- whatever your call it, that chewy, gooey goodness has launched a now $2 billion drink trade.

HOUSTON — Bubble teas continue to grow in popularity these days. They've gotten far more elaborate than the original milk tea combinations. There are plenty of tasty new spins on the classic Asian brew.

Just ask Ming Chou who owns Nu Ice and Drinks.

“I was born in the country that started bubble tea," he said, referencing Taiwan.

Why is the drink so popular? On Asian chats or advertising, you'll see “QQ."

“QQ, which means chewy, but it’s a special type of chewy. There’s a little bit of chew factor you don’t find in western culture," Ming said.

The humble boba has given birth to a whole new array of sinkers or add-ins which sink to the bottom on the cup: Rainbow and lychee jellies, puddings, crystal bobas, aloe vera, diced fruit and now poppers.

“They're filled with juice. Kids love ‘em," Ming said.

They are like little surprises popping in your mouth.

The classic milk tea has launched its next generation of drinks: fruit flavored, green and Thai teas, plus coffees and juices of every variety.

The ingredients create a dizzying number of drink choices.

Ming opened one of the early boba shops in Houston more than a decade ago. Why did he think bubble teas would sell?

“It’s hot in Texas, right? I love the diversity in Houston. People love to try new things here," Ming said.

The latest twist has a cross-cultural spin; Chinese and Mexican. Consider the mighty Mangonada. It’s a mango shake of sorts, spiced with the popular Mexican Tajin chili lime seasoning.

On this day, a family introduced their baby to the Mangonada, and the little guy went back for seconds.

In fact the popular boba drink even has its own music videos with millions of views. Another update to the beverage? Foam toppings.

Ming suggests taking off the red plug cap from the lid and sipping it from the top, rather than using the straw. It is like two different drinks in one cup.