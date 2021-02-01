Only one Houston restaurant made it on Yelp's top 100 places to eat in U.S. this year

Of course, Houston dominated the list of best spots in Texas for 2021 with more than a dozen local eateries making the cut.

HOUSTON — Houston never disappoints when it comes to food, which is why it's no surprise the foodie city dominated the Yelp's 2021 list of top places to eat at in Texas. Nineteen restaurants in the Houston area made the cut.

The customer-based food review service released its list Wednesday, as well as a list of top dining spots across the United States.

According to the website, Yelp based the rankings on volume of reviews as well as scores between 2016 and 2021. The restaurants selected had to have a passing health score, too.

Yelp applauded Texas, which is the second most populated state in the country, for its range of diversity in ethnic cuisines and categories of food— from traditional Texas barbecue spots to delicious vegan Vietnamese options. Editors said they felt this year's list perfectly captured that.

On the Texas list, the highest ranking went to San Antonio with Comfort Cafe followed by Houston with The Gypsy Poet, artisanal wood-fired pizza joint in Midtown.

Kat's Barbecue came in third, Tony's Italian Delicatessen in Montgomery for fourth and finally Gino's Deli Stop N Buy in San Antonio to round out the top five rankings.

And then there's the national list.

Unfortunately, Houston, Yelp users did not recognize our greatest on the U.S. lineup.

Tacos Dona Lena in the Spring Branch area was the only local restaurant to make it into the upper echelons. Congrats to them!

Yelp said the national list included submissions from users, which were then analyzed by the company's data science team that looked deeper into the rating before the list was finalized by community managers from around the country.

"The resulting list is collaborative and passion driven – an accurate reflection of Yelp Community itself," the company said.

Full list of Yelp's top 100 places to eat in Texas: