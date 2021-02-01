Only one Houston restaurant made it on Yelp's top 100 places to eat in U.S. this year

HOUSTON — Houston never disappoints when it comes to food, which is why it's no surprise the foodie city dominated the Yelp's 2021 list of top places to eat at in Texas. Nineteen restaurants in the Houston area made the cut.
The customer-based food review service released its list Wednesday, as well as a list of top dining spots across the United States.
According to the website, Yelp based the rankings on volume of reviews as well as scores between 2016 and 2021. The restaurants selected had to have a passing health score, too.
Yelp applauded Texas, which is the second most populated state in the country, for its range of diversity in ethnic cuisines and categories of food— from traditional Texas barbecue spots to delicious vegan Vietnamese options. Editors said they felt this year's list perfectly captured that.
On the Texas list, the highest ranking went to San Antonio with Comfort Cafe followed by Houston with The Gypsy Poet, artisanal wood-fired pizza joint in Midtown.
Kat's Barbecue came in third, Tony's Italian Delicatessen in Montgomery for fourth and finally Gino's Deli Stop N Buy in San Antonio to round out the top five rankings.
And then there's the national list.
Unfortunately, Houston, Yelp users did not recognize our greatest on the U.S. lineup.
Tacos Dona Lena in the Spring Branch area was the only local restaurant to make it into the upper echelons. Congrats to them!
Yelp said the national list included submissions from users, which were then analyzed by the company's data science team that looked deeper into the rating before the list was finalized by community managers from around the country.
"The resulting list is collaborative and passion driven – an accurate reflection of Yelp Community itself," the company said.
Full list of Yelp's top 100 places to eat in Texas:
- Comfort Cafe – San Antonio – San Antonio, TX
- The Gypsy Poet – Houston, TX
- Kat’s Barbecue – Santa Fe, TX
- Tony’s Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery, TX
- Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio, TX
- Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe – Spring, TX
- Jewboy Burgers – Austin, TX
- Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine, TX
- SP Brazilian Steakhouse – Lakeway, TX
- Sushi Spot – Plano, TX
- Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar – Fort Worth, TX
- DB’s Rustic Iron BBQ – Terlingua, TX
- Granny’s Tacos – Austin, TX
- Del Campo Empanadas – Fort Worth, TX
- T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs – Austin, TX
- Hugs Cafe – McKinney, TX
- Vietwich – Stafford, TX
- It’s a Punjabi Affair – Amarillo, TX
- Mama Frances Soul Kitchen – La Marque, TX
- That’s My Dog – Katy,TX
- Nelson’s BBQ – San Antonio, TX
- The Original Kolache Shoppe – Houston, TX
- Aloha Chicken & Shrimp – Watauga, TX
- Coco Shrimp – Fort Worth, TX
- Las Abuelas – Austin, TX
- Bowl Mami – Carrollton, TX
- The B’s Kitchen – Cedar Park,TX
- Jim’s Smokehouse – Austin, TX
- 1618 Asian Fusion – Austin, TX
- San Pedro’s – Dallas, TX
- Empa Mundo – Irving, TX
- El Taquito – El Paso, TX
- Fazenda Gaucha – Bedford, TX
- Fu Manchung – Spring, TX
- DonDonPoke – Plano, TX
- Spice Station – Kingsville, TX
- Outlaw Kitchens – San Antonio, TX
- Aladdin Cafe – Crowley, TX
- Ceviche Ceviche – South Padre Island, TX
- Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine – Fort Worth, TX
- Athena’s Greek Kitchen – Houston, TX
- The Shed Market – Abilene, TX
- Doma Seolleongtang – Dallas, TX
- Crumbville – Houston, TX
- Pho Phong Luu – Austin, TX
- Pappa Gyros – Katy, TX
- Pollos Asados Los Norteños – San Antonio, TX
- Vic & Al’s – Austin, TX
- Santorini Cafe – Austin, TX
- Taqueria El Crucero – Waco, TX
- Craft Pita – Houston, TX
- Zoa Moroccan Kitchen – Houston, TX
- Arepitas – Harker Heights, TX
- Tranky’s Tacos – Garland, TX
- Las Tortas Perronas – Houston, TX
- Green Fork & Straw – Houston, TX
- Coolgreens Southlake – Southlake, TX
- Van’s Banh Mi – Austin, TX
- Mi Casa Mexican Cuisine – Waxahachie, TX
- Sky Rocket Burger – Dallas, TX
- The Colossal Sandwich Shop – Bedford, TX
- Ceviche7 – Austin, TX
- Cafe Homestead – Waco, TX
- Whiskers Fish & Burgers – Dallas, TX
- The Pita Shop – San Marcos, TX
- Market Street Cafe – Lockhart, TX
- Bodhi Viet Vegan – Austin, TX
- Thyme For Lunch – San Antonio, TX
- The Aussie Grind – Frisco, TX
- The Cookshack – Houston, TX
- Casa Mia Latin Cuisine – Lewisville, TX
- Cafe Italia – Grapevine, TX
- Jinda Cafe – Clarendon, TX
- Vizo’s African Bar & Restaurant – Lubbock, TX
- Shoals Sound & Service – Dallas, TX
- Mami Coco – Dallas, TX
- Austin Tea Xchange Cafe – Austin, TX
- Taste Community Restaurant – Fort Worth, TX
- Boca 31 – Denton, TX
- Crepes 4 U – Plano, TX
- Diced Poke – Houston, TX
- Abo Youssef – Austin, TX
- E B Latin Bistro – Plano, TX
- Ephesus Mediterranean Grill – Dallas, TX
- Rumdoul – Rowlett, TX
- Fuego Latino Gastropub – Georgetown, TX
- CraftWay Kitchen – Plano, TX
- Casa Jacaranda – Venus, TX
- Anonymous Cafe – Houston, TX
- Aga’s Restaurant & Catering – Houston, TX
- Bird Bird Biscuit – Austin, TX
- Tiba Grill – Arlington, TX
- La Casa Bakery & Cafe – Houston, TX
- Lamar & Niki’s Pit BBQ and Soul Food – Bryan, TX
- Don Japanese Kitchen – San Marcos,TX
- Halal Time – Austin, TX
- Flavia’s Kitchen – Austin, TX
- DEE DEE – Austin, TX
- Ichigoh Ramen Lounge – Dallas, TX
- Papa’s Burgers – San Antonio, TX
Click here for the full national list.