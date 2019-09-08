HOUSTON — A Houston family is putting a new spin on classic Vietnamese pho or noodles.

Naughty Noah’s was 1 of 20 finalists out of 800 Texas companies competing in HEB’s annual Quest for Texas Best foods. It’s currently available at Cost Plus and Central Market in the Houston area.

Chief Noodler Jimmy Trinh said he lost 50 pounds eating these noodles.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

VERIFY: Are Texas lakes and rivers clean enough to swim in?

This 12-year-old is cutting grass so he can pay for college

Veteran’s journey: 52 years later, Southwest Airlines pilot brings home father’s remains