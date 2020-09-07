Houston Black Restaurant Week celebrates 5th year with event from July 10 to July 19

The event runs from Friday through July 19 in Houston.

HOUSTON — Houston Black Restaurant Week begins Friday, this year with a special emphasis on takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event runs from Friday through July 19 in Houston. Black Restaurant Week LLC, which started in Houston, is celebrating its fifth year with an eight-city tour, and Houston is its first stop.

This year, BRW founders Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson are waiving the financial participation fee for all restaurants. Additionally, BRW’s website will be the national database and registry for black-owned culinary businesses.

Some participating restaurants are offering dine-in menus this year, though BRW founders say the emphasis is on takeout and delivery, which became a lifeline for participating restaurants faced with financial consequences from COVID-19.

Black Restaurant Week will include culinary activities and virtual events such as:

Restaurant Week: features affordable prix-fixe menu options from participating restaurants starting at $10

The Black Plate Awards: engages the community to vote on their favorite restaurants participating in BRW

BRW Bingo Game: encourages the community to visit multiple restaurants during BRW and keep track of their receipt to win a prize

Power of Palate Competition: national virtual cocktail competition to discover which city has the best bartender in the United States