HOUSTON — An actress with a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger" is accused of killing her mother.

Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested Tuesday in Olathe, Kansas.

Police say she stabbed her mother, 68-year-old Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald, who was found dead on Dec. 20 inside her Olathe, Kan., home.

The Associated Press reports a relative said Patricia Fitzgerald was in the process of moving back to the Kansas City area after living in Texas for several decades. Records show the victim previously lived in The Woodlands.

Mollie Fitzgerald played the very small role of “Stark girl” in the Marvel movie, according to IMDB.

Records show she lived in the Spring and Woodlands area at one point. She also attended the University of Houston, according to online records and her LinkedIn profile.

“Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Mollie Fitzgerald told a comic book publication in 2011 about being involved with Marvel.

She also appeared in several low-budget films including “The Lawful Truth" in 2014 and “The Creeps" in 2017.

Mollie Fitzgerald also worked as a producer, and she has several titles either filming or in post-production.

