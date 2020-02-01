HOUSTON — Family members found a grandmother fatally shot inside her southeast Houston home late Wednesday, and now police are looking for her killer.

Police believe the woman was targeted because this was the second time officers responded to the home for a shooting report on the same day.

Family members found the woman, who was in her 60s, dead at about 10:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Flamingo Drive.

Houston police were first at the home at about 1 a.m. Wednesday after it was shot up. But because it was New Year’s Eve, investigators weren't sure if it was celebratory gunfire or a targeted shooting.

But less than 22 hours later, police were back at the home after the woman’s daughter and grandson found her shot dead inside.

Family members told police the woman, whose name has not yet been released, lived alone at the home.

Investigators believe whoever shot up the home the first time came back to kill the woman. They said a side door was found open. Inside the home, the victim was found shot in the head in her bedroom.

At this time, police do not have a motive or suspect in the case.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could lead to an arrest or charges in this case.

