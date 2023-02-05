Beyoncé makes history, Beats record for most Grammy wins ever | Live now on KHOU 11

Beyonce beat the record after winning a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album with "Renaissance."

HOUSTON — Houston's own Beyoncé now holds the record for most Grammy wins ever!

She earned the title after winning a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album with "Renaissance."

"Thank you so much," an emotional Queen Bey said during her acceptance speech. "I'm trying not to be too emotional. "I'm trying to just receive this night."

Beyoncé thanked God, her family, her husband, Jay-Z, and their children. She also thanked the queer community for their love and support and credited the community for "inventing the genre" that inspired her "Renaissance" album.

That was Beyoncé's fourth win of the night. She also won Best Traditional R&B performance with "Plastic Off the Sofa," Best Dance/Electronic recording for "Break My Soul," and Best R&B Song with "Cuff It," which tied the record.

Beyoncé now has 32 Grammy wins, surpassing the 26-year-old record once held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti. She came into the night tied with Quincy Jones at 28.

Check the list: See the full list of nominations and winners

Before beating the record, Beyoncé celebrated her first three Grammy Awards with an Instagram post thanking her fans and the artists who helped her create her Grammy-winning songs.

"To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty," she wrote. "Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!!"

Beyoncé missed the milestone of tying Solti’s record, which stood since 1997. Host Trevor Noah said she was on her way to the ceremony but blamed Los Angeles traffic for not being in person to accept it. The song was written by several writers including Beyonce, The-Dream, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq.

Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammy Awards overall this year. With Beyoncé’s nine nominations, she’s tied with her husband, Jay-Z, as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history at 88 each.