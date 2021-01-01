Skip Navigation
At The Border
At The Border
Together again | Former President Trump set to tour unfinished border wall in Texas with Governor Abbott
The joint appearance is happening as Gov. Abbott vows to pick up where Trump left off and finish building the border wall in Texas.
At The Border
Ahead of Trump border visit, and amid Abbott's border wall plan, south Texas family maintains their land is their land
The siblings, all retired Customs and Border Protection personnel, say their land is a "lifeline" which has been in the family since 1750.
VERIFY
VERIFY: What's happening at the US-Mexico border
Our VERIFY team is looking into who is crossing the border, what’s happening with drugs like fentanyl, and who will pay for Texas’ border wall.
VERIFY
VERIFY: Yes, fentanyl seizures at the U.S.-Mexico border have seen a huge spike this year
The Rio Grande Valley sector has seen a huge spike year to year, and so have agents across the southern border.
VERIFY
VERIFY: Yes, funding for down payment on Texas border wall is coming from taxpayers
Gov. Abbott says $250 million will be transferred from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the down payment on the wall.
At The Border
At the Texas-Mexico border, foot chases are as common as mothers hoping to help their young children
'At a loss for words' | What one man saw in migrant shelters at the border
At The Border
VERIFY
VERIFY
VERIFY: Gov. Abbott's plan to build border wall 'complicated,' experts say
Two law professors said Gov. Abbott faces several hurdles in clearing the way for Texas to acquire the land necessary to build a border wall.
Politics
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration in response to 'border crisis'
"Texas will have more resources and strategies at our disposal [...] to combat criminal activities stemming from the border crisis," the governor said.
VERIFY
Inside Texas Politics
Texas congressman says vice president’s border visit checks a box politically, solves nothing
Rep. Henry Cuellar also questioned Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to build a border wall in Texas.
Texas News
A Texas family visiting relatives in Mexico never made it home. Now, a federal search is underway.
A 39-year-old mother and her two children were visiting family across the border. They haven't been seen since.
At The Border
The non-profit tasked with identifying migrants who die on the border
Eduardo Canales and law enforcement on the border will tell you -- migrants get left behind with little to no water, with nothing to survive.
Inside Texas Politics
