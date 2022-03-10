Ian is gone. So, what's next in the tropical forecast?

Hurricane Ian might be gone, but two months still remain in hurricane season.

HOUSTON — With Hurricane Ian in the rear-view mirror, it's important to remember that hurricane season doesn't end for another two months. So, with that in mind, what are we watching in the tropics?

As of Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) was tracking two waves for potential development across the tropical Atlantic.

One wave is near the west coast of Africa, while the other is closer to the central Atlantic Ocean.

Both have been given the designation of an "invest," meaning that computer models are specifically mapping out their development in the form of spaghetti plots.

For now, though, both areas remain disorganized, open tropical waves.

Even though the wave near Africa has a high chance of developing this week, all model simulations take the storm north over open water and away from land.

The focus will remain on the wave across the central Atlantic, designated Invest 91-L.

This wave has a low chance of developing over the next few days but is expected to drift into the Caribbean later this week.

This part of the tropics is a historical hot spot for development this time of year as we saw with Ian last week. As a result, the progress of this wave will need to be monitored closely.

Fortunately, for now, models build an expansive area of high pressure across the southeast this weekend. That high would in turn keep any type of development in the Caribbean and away from the United States.

It is crucial to understand, though, that any change in the forecasted position or strength of this high will affect the track of 91-L if it were to develop. As a result, this will be a feature to watch closely over the next week.

Here's a look at the tropical forecast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022: