Tropical Storm Fred forms near Puerto Rico

Fred is now the sixth named storm of the 2021 season. It's not expected to impact the Houston area.

HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Fred has formed and is now the sixth named storm of the 2021 hurricane season.

It's not expected to impact the Houston area, but it has prompted watches and warnings for territories in its path.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Fred was about 45 miles south-southwest of Puerto Rico and was moving west at 17 mph. The storm had sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's update at the time.

Heavy rain and gusty winds were expected in Puerto Rico Tuesday night, and Tropical Storm Warnings were issued for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and part of the Dominican Republic. Tropical Storm Watches were in place for parts of Haiti and the D.R. as well as the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas.

The NHC said Fred was expected to keep moving west until it turns back toward the west-northwest early Wednesday.

According to the NHC, Fred is expected to weaken when it interacts with Hispanola on Wednesday.

The storm is expected to drop about 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated areas getting up to 5 inches.