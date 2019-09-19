KINGWOOD, Texas – Rescues are currently underway in the Kingwood area as remnats of Tropical Depression Imelda continue to drop massive amounts of rainfall throughout Southeast Texas.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said rescue operations are ongoing in the Kingwood area and HPD is monitoring Greenspoint Bayou.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for northeast Harris County, Montgomery, Liberty and Chamber counties. Officials asked all residents to shelter in place.
Much of the area has seen more than seven inches of rain overnight. KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul said as of 10 a.m. rainfall rates were falling up to 5 inches per hour.
Kingwood Drive is currently flooded as of 10 a.m. as a massive rain band is slowly moving over the area dropping lots of rain and lightning.
The Harris County Flood Control District said it's closely monitoring banks and bayous, which include:
- The flood control district is also monitoring:
- East Fork San Jacinto at FM 1485
- East Fort San Jacinto at FM 2090
- Peach Creek at FM 2090
- Caney Creek at FM 2090
- Cedar Bayou at US 90
As of 9:30 Thursday morning, HCFCD said that Cedar Bayou at FM 1942 and Lake Houston at FM 1960 are nearly out of their banks.
Local school districts have cancelled classes and after-school activities Thursday.
KHOU 11 reporter Tiffany Craig and photographer Gregg Ramirez helped save a family who got stuck in high water in the Kingwood area this morning.
Craig tweeted a video of the rescue at Hamblen and Burning Tree near the San Jacinto River.
"My heart is still pounding," Craig tweeted after the rescue.
