KINGWOOD, Texas – Rescues are currently underway in the Kingwood area as remnats of Tropical Depression Imelda continue to drop massive amounts of rainfall throughout Southeast Texas.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said rescue operations are ongoing in the Kingwood area and HPD is monitoring Greenspoint Bayou.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for northeast Harris County, Montgomery, Liberty and Chamber counties. Officials asked all residents to shelter in place.

Much of the area has seen more than seven inches of rain overnight. KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul said as of 10 a.m. rainfall rates were falling up to 5 inches per hour.

Kingwood Drive is currently flooded as of 10 a.m. as a massive rain band is slowly moving over the area dropping lots of rain and lightning.

Photos: Remnants of Imelda batter Southeast Texas Kingwood Drive is flooded Thursday morning, Sept. 19, as Tropical Depression Imelda dropped heavy rain throughout Southeast Texas. Kingwood Drive is flooded Thursday morning, Sept. 19, as Tropical Depression Imelda dropped heavy rain throughout Southeast Texas. Kingwood Drive is flooded Thursday morning as Tropical Depression Imelda continues to batter Southeast Texas with heavy rain. Kingwood Drive is flooded Thursday morning as Tropical Depression Imelda continues to batter Southeast Texas with heavy rain. Heavy rain in Kingwood is leading to street flooding. I 10 service road near Calder Avenue in Beaumont on Sept. 19, 2019, as Imelda drenched the city. I 10 service road near Laurel Ave in Beaumont on Sept. 19, 2019, as Imelda drenched the city. Flooding from Imelda submerges Beaumont, including the newsroom for 12NewsNow. Flooding from Imelda blocks almost every exit in Beaumont. Flooding in Beaumont, Texas on Sept. 19, 2019. Truck stuck in a hole during Tropical Storm Imelda in Houston

The Harris County Flood Control District said it's closely monitoring banks and bayous, which include:

The flood control district is also monitoring:

East Fork San Jacinto at FM 1485

East Fort San Jacinto at FM 2090

Peach Creek at FM 2090

Caney Creek at FM 2090

Cedar Bayou at US 90

As of 9:30 Thursday morning, HCFCD said that Cedar Bayou at FM 1942 and Lake Houston at FM 1960 are nearly out of their banks.

Local school districts have cancelled classes and after-school activities Thursday.

KHOU 11 reporter Tiffany Craig and photographer Gregg Ramirez helped save a family who got stuck in high water in the Kingwood area this morning.

Craig tweeted a video of the rescue at Hamblen and Burning Tree near the San Jacinto River.

"My heart is still pounding," Craig tweeted after the rescue.

