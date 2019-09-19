HOUSTON — Tropical Depression Imelda stirred up trouble east of Houston late Wednesday with tornadoes, flash flooding and severe thunderstorms.

Just before 5 p.m., a tornado touched down near Highlands in east Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said his deputies spotted damage to some small structures there, along with tree damage and downed power lines.

There were no reports of injuries.

Gonzalez said there are unconfirmed reports of a small tornado touching down in the Cove area of Chambers County.

The system also brought another round of heavy rain just in time for rush hour headaches.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southeast Texas and extreme southwest Louisiana until Thursday morning at 7 a.m.

There are five things you can do right now to make sure you’re ready.

1. Register for AlertHouston

Alert Houston is how the City of Houston sends out critical emergency information. It will alert you via email, text, phone call, or push alert. You can get geo-targeted warnings at your location. You can also register up to five addresses.

2. Register for Harris County’s Flood Warning System

FWS monitors rainfall at more than 250 locations along bayous, creeks, and rivers. It will alert users in real time as water levels rise through email and/or text message.

3. Look at Houston’s Flood Prone Map

The City of Houston Office of Emergency Management partnered with Houston Public Works and TxDOT to identify over 100 flood prone roadways. Drivers should check the map before rain events.

4. Download the Transtar App

The Transtar app allows you to monitor road conditions in real time. It also shows regional alerts and active incidents on an interactive map. (Android users, tap here.)

5. Pay attention to meteorologists

Visit our KHOU Weather page.