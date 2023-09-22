Behind-the-scenes look at how the National Weather Service works to keep you safe

KHOU 11 Meteorologists went behind the scenes with the NWS in League City.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — NOAA's National Weather Service is the primary source of weather, hydrologic and climate data and provider of forecasts and warnings for the United States.

There are offices all over the country with most major cities having a local office. You often hear about the National Weather Service issuing a watch or warning, and we have constant communication with them throughout the year. They play a big role in cities across the country with communication about all severe weather events.

They work with city officials, media, and different public organizations to help keep everyone prepared and informed.

Here in Southeast Texas, we get every type of weather - from rain and flooding to drought and fires, chemical explosions, specific airport forecasts, ice and snow, deep freezes, and extreme heat. The National Weather Service serves our community with forecasts and communication to help keep us safe.

They service 23 counties in Southeast Texas with a team of 20, including 15 meteorologists, a hydrologist, technicians for their personal radar, and IT to keep all of their computers working properly. They issue forecasts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on their website, social media, and now include a private chat for media and close public partners.