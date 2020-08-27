Video: Damage in Lake Charles from Hurricane Laura

WWL-TV Reporter Thanh Truong and Photographer Steve Wolfram are chronicling the damage around Lake Charles from Hurricane Laura.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — *The video feed may drop in and out a bit as there is plenty of cell tower disruption in the Lake Charles area.

Hurricane Laura came ashore as the fifth-strongest hurricane in recorded history early Thursday morning.

Damage is extensive in Lake Charles and WWL-TV Reporter Thanh Truong and Photographer Steve Wolfram are driving around the city and reporting on the damage.

Three people have died during and after Hurricane Laura, which had 150 mph winds at landfall, just shy of category-5 strength. There was extensive damage across Lake Charles and a major fire broke out at a chemical plant which prompted a dire warning from Governor Edwards for people to stay inside and turn off air conditioning.