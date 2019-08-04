HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 Weather Team is monitoring a chance for more severe weather in Texas as a line of storms move across the state overnight through Thursday morning - especially for areas north of Houston.

As of Wednesday evening, severe thunderstorm watches were already posted for the Metroplex as well as a large portion of north Texas.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed most of central Texas in an 'enhanced risk' of severe weather -- equating to a 3 out of 5 on the probability scale.

An enhanced risk represents a threatening but still uncertain threat for severe weather that includes wind, hail and tornadoes. That particular classification was also given for central Texas when several towns, including Franklin were devastated by strong, long-tracked tornadoes.

Closer to home, the SPC has placed most of Houston in a 1 out of 5 -- or a 'marginal risk' of severe weather for Thursday morning. With areas to the north and west of the city facing the best chance of severe weather.

The reason Houston is expected to dodge the bullet is thanks, in part, to a strong capping inversion. This is a layer of warm air in the atmosphere that keeps storms from forming. That cap will be nearly unbreakable and should govern the intensity of storms pushing through during rush hour.

Despite the severe risk being relatively low for the city of Houston, punchy storms will be possible still with blinding rain, lightning, thunder, small hail and gusty winds. An isolated tornado can't totally be ruled out either --especially in the northwest counties.

Thursday morning timeline:

2AM-4AM: Storms will be entering our far northwest zones including College Station, Brenham, Sealy and Columbus. These are the areas that face the most risk of severe weather.

5AM-7AM: The line of storms will be approaching the I-45 corridor and affecting areas from Huntsville, Conroe, The Woodlands, Spring, Cypress, Kingwood, Tomball, Aldine, Downtown, Galleria, Sugar Land, Missouri City, Stafford, Bellaire, Greenway Plaza, Midtown and the Medical Center.

While some storms could be robust, the severe threat should be limited with the biggest threat being low-lying flooding, gusty winds and small hail.

7AM-9AM: Storms should be pushing into Chambers, Liberty, San Jacinto and Polk counties affecting areas near Livingston, Liberty, Old River-Winfree, Anahuac and points east. The threat of severe weather here is the most remote throughout southeast Texas.