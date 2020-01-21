HOUSTON — WEATHER ALERTS ON YOUR PHONE: Download the new KHOU 11 app

By Meteorologist Addison Green

KHOU

We started off the day with barely a cloud in the sky! And that trend continued into the morning rush, where we can see the clear skies over the medical complex near Hermann Park.

High pressure has moved in, all across The Lonestar State, and the sun will get a chance to shine down without any restrictions! As a result, temperatures will rise nicely to the low to mid 60s (the average high is 63). This makes for perfect weather to grab lunch outside, or happy hour later on. Or go out for a bike ride/walk or just kick your feet up and relax on this last day of the work week.

KHOU

But as we move through the weekend, the chances for rain will rise and fall as a cold front comes our way. Checking out the Futuretrack, we have the rain making its way into the area around Saturday evening. Roughly between 6-10pm, we could have scattered showers start to fall across the metro. So for the most part, your Saturday will be just fine. Overnight, the showers will linger, and eventually the system will move out of the region. Thankfully, it should head out during the Sunday morning hours.

KHOU

HOUSTON WEATHER TIMELINE

FRIDAY: High pressure builds in for a fairly nice end to the work week and into the weekend! It is looking to be sunny and pleasant Friday! After a chilly start to the day, with lows in the 40s, we'll get up in to the 60s for those daytime highs.

SATURDAY: 30% rain chance, mainly for the late afternoon/evening hours with temps in the 50s and 60s

SUNDAY: 50% morning rain chance, temps in the 50s and 60s

NEXT WEEK: Overall temps will be in the 60s and 70s with party cloudy skies. A chance for rain, and maybe thunderstorms, returns for Tuesday and Thursday.

