Houston Forecast: Clouds with an isolated shower for Labor Day

Similar weather from yesterday before sunshine returns later this week.

HOUSTON — The trough of energy that brought the heavy rain on Friday and Saturday, continues to remain offshore, keeping the best rain chances with it.

Clouds, however, continue to blanket parts of the area, keeping temperatures in check and nearly in line with where we should be. These cooler temperatures have helped to stabilize the atmosphere, keeping afternoon storm chances much lower. However, the more sunshine we see, and the warmer we get means the more unstable the atmosphere becomes and the greater the rain chances.

For Labor Day, most of the area will remain mainly cloudy, however, areas north of I-10 have a better shot at sunshine as drier air in the mid levels tries to erode the cloud deck. Closer to the coast, expect clouds to remain through much of the day with a few passing showers.

Rain coverage away from the coast won't be zero, but should remain isolated. One or two pop-up storms can't be ruled out later in the day, especially for spots that heat up with breaks of sun.

The rest of the week will feature more afternoon rain chances as we return to our typical September pattern.

