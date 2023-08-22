Houston breaks streak of consecutive 100-degree days

Clouds offered a brief break from 100-degree temperatures in Houston Tuesday.

HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Harold passed several hundred miles south of Houston Tuesday but still managed to have a significant impact on our forecast. For the first time in 23 days, clouds from the nearby tropical system managed to keep temperatures just below the 100-degree mark.

The significance of this is that had Houston hit 100 degrees Tuesday, it would have tied the all-time longest streak of 100-degree temperatures ever recorded in the city. That record is 24 days and was set back in 2011.

Instead, the record from 2011 will stand, with 2023 coming in a close second place with 23 days in a row. Tuesday's high temperature of 97 degrees at Bush Intercontinental was the coolest high temperature recorded at the airport since July 28th.

Unfortunately, this break from triple-digit temperatures is going to be short-lived. As clouds depart the area, highs are expected to return above 100 degrees starting Wednesday, starting another streak that promises to last at least a week.