HOUSTON — A cold front sweeping through Texas Thursday morning will drop temperatures in the Houston area into the mid-40’s by late evening.

Thursday started warm and muggy in the mid-70’s. As of 10 a.m., however, parts of the Panhandle had already dropped into the teens. Dallas had a temperature of 36 degrees while Houston was sitting at 73 degrees.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says there’s an increasing chance for rain in Houston around lunchtime today as the front moves through.

Here’s a timeline of what you can expect over the next several hours in Houston:

THURS 10 AM

Low-70’s | Cloudy and muggy with a slight rain chance

THURS 1 PM

Upper-60’s | Cloudy and muggy with a 45 percent rain chance

THURS 4 PM

Mid-60’s | Cloudy but with no chance for rain, front will have moved through

THURS 7 PM

Upper-50’s | Cloudy but no chance for rain

THURS 10 PM

Low-50’s | Cloudy, no chance for rain

FRI 1 AM

Upper-40’s | Cloudy, no rain chance

FRI 3 AM

Mid-40’s | Cloudy, no rain chance

FRI 5 AM

Low to mid-40’s | Cloudy

The KHOU 11 Weather Team says humidity will remain moderate with cloudy conditions persisting even as temperatures drop early Friday morning. Friday our temperatures will stay in the 40’s.