Quarter to golf size-ball hail falls in Richmond, Katy areas

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A cold front made its way to the Houston area Wednesday and brought along not only showers and storms, but also hail.
KHOU 11 viewers, specifically in the Richmond and Katy areas, sent in videos and photos of hail as big as quarters. There were reports of some areas that received golf ball-sized hail.
The storms triggered severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Fort Bend, Harris and Montgomery counties Wednesday evening.
There were no reports of major damage or injuries.
The Houston area is expecting more rain over the next few days, with street flooding possible.
