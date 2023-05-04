Quarter to golf size-ball hail falls in Richmond, Katy areas

The falling hail triggered severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Fort Bend and Harris counties through Wednesday evening.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A cold front made its way to the Houston area Wednesday and brought along not only showers and storms, but also hail.

KHOU 11 viewers, specifically in the Richmond and Katy areas, sent in videos and photos of hail as big as quarters. There were reports of some areas that received golf ball-sized hail.

The storms triggered severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Fort Bend, Harris and Montgomery counties Wednesday evening.

There were no reports of major damage or injuries.

The Houston area is expecting more rain over the next few days, with street flooding possible.

Hail photos and videos across Houston

Strong storms are moving through parts of Katy, including Cinco Ranch where this video of hail was shot. If you have weather photos or videos, share them through the Near Me feature of our app -- but please don't put yourself in danger to get the shot. https://t.co/AsNYAw6XlL pic.twitter.com/HFVRl8OL8c — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) April 5, 2023

We had hail here in Katy TX near I-10, on Westgreen. pic.twitter.com/KSVFyUKG7g — Tony De Leon (@TonyDLion21726) April 5, 2023

Yoooo we’re in HEB in Katy and there is hail coming down. pic.twitter.com/DLTtEwNCbb — Captain Fireball (@BiggestTexanFan) April 5, 2023

