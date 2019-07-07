HOUSTON —

New as of Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.:

-Nearly all the models have shifted well east of Houston, now favoring the Louisiana coast.

-NHC has increased the probability of development over the next 48 hours to a 70% chance and 80% over the next 5 days.

-The disturbance has finally splashed into the gulf.

-The next 24 hours will be very telling now that the system will start to organize. Models should have a better handle on the track by Wednesday.

-It's important to understand the uncertainty. The models could shift back to Texas just as easily as they shifted to Louisiana.

-Continue to review your hurricane supplies and become familiar with what evacuation zone you're in and what route you'll take in the event one is called.

Nothing new has come out of the National Hurricane Center Tuesday that we haven't already known other than the increase in probability over the next 48 hours. They assess the development chances of this storm at 70% over the next 48 hours and 80% over the next 5 days.

It's still too soon to determine what impacts the system will have on the Gulf Coast, but residents along the Texas and Louisiana coasts are urged to keep a close watch.

The latest Invest 92L spaghetti models shifted back east a little early Tuesday, says KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews.

"Notice the slight eastward shift with model guidance spaghetti plots, so much uncertainty with this forecast. We will know more when hurricane hunters fly in and investigate tomorrow," Craft tweeted Tuesday morning.

Where the storm ends up and how close it gets to the Texas coast will have huge implications on our forecast for the weekend.

Meteorologist Blake Mathews chimed in saying "If the storm moves more east as current computer models indicate, towards the Louisiana coast, we could see a complete reversal in the weekend forecast. Instead of rain and wind, we would be scorching hot and mostly dry. We can not stress enough that Texas isn't out of the woods yet and this forecast will continue to change. It's more important now than ever to get prepared and keep a close watch on it."

How this storm evolves remains a mystery. A hurricane reconnaissance plane, aka "Hurricane Hunters," have been summoned and are planning to investigate this system Wednesday.

Everybody wants to know how strong this storm could be and the answer is that all possibilities exist from a weak tropical storm to a strong hurricane. The gulf is ripe for development with water temps in the upper 80s and a very low windshear environment.

So what we know so far, in a nutshell:

Everyone on the Texas/Louisiana coasts needs to keep an eye on it

Models shifted east again Tuesday afternoon.

The strength and track remain unclear at this time

Forecast confidence should begin increasing Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

If Houston ends up on the western side of the system, we will be on the "dry side;" if Houston ends up with a direct hit or on the eastern side of the system, we will be on the "wet side" and can expect more rain and wind.

What we don't know:

- We don't know what stretch of coast will be impacted. It's still too early.

-We don't know how strong this system could be. All categories are on the table.

-We don't know how the weekend forecast for Houston will transpire. Everything from hot and dry to hurricane conditions are possible. The forecast will continue to be ever changing, almost by the hour.

What do you need to do?

-Make sure you check on the weather at least twice a day; once in the morning and once in the evening.

-Check your hurricane supply kits. Make sure you're ready in the event we get a storm, which at this time remains very uncertain.

-Go over your storm plan with your family. Where would you go? What route would you take if asked to evacuate?

-Stay informed. Check in with us twice a day. Once in the morning and once before you go to bed so you don't get caught off guard.

What are high pressure cells?

Steering currents will be the drivers for the forecast come Friday and Saturday here locally.

Think of high pressure cells as bumpers. Hurricanes, as ferocious as they are, are lazy and don't put up a fight with high pressure. They just go as they are told so-to-speak. As long as a high is over you, you're good. The area of high pressure that was centered over us is backing westward and that will allow a small opening for a big moisture source.

