HOUSTON — Sunday is starting off on the cool, foggy and damp side. Scattered light showers continue to pass through the area as well but the combo of low visibility and wet roads is never a good mix in this town.

Temperatures on Sunday will be significantly warmer than what we saw on Saturday as a warm front pushes through the area. Expect highs to make it into the mid to upper 70s with passing showers -- and perhaps a stray thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Heading into next week, Summer will give us a 'payment reminder' that its not far away. Temperatures may crack 90 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday as a strong ridge of high pressure builds in. That means lots of sunshine as well.

By the way, if we do crack 90, it'll be well ahead of schedule. Normally we don't see our first 90s here until May.

