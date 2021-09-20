We had a relatively mild summer, but even still, cooler temperatures and the fall season are always welcome relief.

HOUSTON — Fall officially begins on Wednesday, Sept. 22 — and right on time that's about the time you'll really feel cooler temperatures from Houston's fall front.

But don't get too excited just yet. We still have a couple days of warm, muggy conditions with scattered rain, says KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.

Houston fall front timeline

MONDAY: Morning temps in the 70s with afternoon temps in the low-90s

TUESDAY: Mild in the morning, again in the 70s. Greater chance for storms in the early evening and into the night as the fall front pushes through. Afternoon temps in the 90s. Storms and rain will clear in the overnight hours. (RADAR: Track storms and rain in the Houston area, tap here)

WEDNESDAY: This is what we've all been looking for! The first official day of fall, and lower humidity will be here just as you step out the door. Morning temps in the low-60s! Afternoon high only 82 with winds out of the northeast.

THURSDAY: Picture-perfect weather. We could be in the upper-50s in the early-morning hours. Can you believe it? Lower humidity sticks around with sunny skies and temps in the 80s in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Temps warming just slightly, but we still have sunny skies and lower humidity.

THIS WEEKEND: Winds begin to shift back out of the east and southeast, which means humidity will slowly return. BUT... temps stay in the 70s and 80s much of the day both Saturday and Sunday. Excellent time to get outdoors. No rain in sight this weekend!