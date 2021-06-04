Governor Abbott beefs up resources in Southeast Texas where more heavy rain is expected

The governor is also activating resources in South and East Texas where rain stays in the forecast through early next week.

With the ground already saturated, the state wants to be ready in case there’s flooding.

There are currently no flood watches or warnings in our area, but everyone should stay weather aware. Just ask folks in Bacliff where a downpour caused street flooding Friday afternoon.

WATCH: The KHOU 11 Weather team will have the latest on our rainy forecast at 4, 5, 6 and 10. You can also find updates on our app.

"This year's spring season has brought an unprecedented amount of rain and flash flooding to many of our communities, and I urge Texans throughout the eastern and southern regions of the state to remain alert to changing weather conditions and heed the guidance of their local officials," said Governor Abbott. "These resources will help the State of Texas continue to support our communities and keep Texans safe."

WATCH: Kayaking through flooded streets in Bacliff

TDEM has deployed the following resources:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) - Texas A&M Task Force One and Task Force Two: Boat squads

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD): Search and rescue boat teams

Texas Military Department (TMD): Helicopters with hoist capability and high-profile vehicles

TDEM has requested the following agencies to identify resources to support response operations should they be needed:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw crews, Incident Management Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Public drinking water/wastewater system impacts

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat areas

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.