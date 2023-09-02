Stranded by Southwest: Airline executive to testify before Congress about December meltdown

The December holiday travel failure cost Southwest $800 million in lost revenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A top Southwest Airlines executive will testify before Congress on Thursday about the December travel meltdown, which attributed to a $220 million net loss for the Dallas-based airline in the fourth quarter.

Southwest canceled about 16,700 flights over the last 10 days of December. The meltdown began with a winter storm, but Southwest continued to struggle long after most other airlines had recovered, in part because its crew-scheduling system became overloaded. Union officials said they had warned the airline for years about the system, especially after similar but less severe flight disruptions in October 2021.

ABC News has reported possible evidence showing more than 500 flights went out without passengers on them.

The U.S. Transportation Department said in January it was investigating whether Southwest Airlines deceived customers by knowingly scheduling more flights in late December than it realistically could handle. The department said that scheduling too many flights would be considered an unfair and deceptive practice under federal law.

The December holiday travel failure cost Southwest $800 million in lost revenue and higher expenses including premium pay for employees and reimbursing customers for hotels and alternate flights.

Southwest COO Andrew Watterson is expected to speak at the hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, which is slated to begin at 9 a.m. CT. Representatives from the pilots' union are also expected to speak at the hearing.

Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this article.