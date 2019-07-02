HOUSTON — Some travelers are packing heat while trying to fly, according to a report by the Transportation Security Administration, and Houston's Bush Airport is ranked among the top 10 airports for firearm discoveries.



The TSA said a record 4,239 firearms were found in carry-on bags at airports in 2018, averaging 11.6 firearms a day. Of those guns, 3,656 of them were loaded, another record, according to the TSA, and 1,432 of them had a round chamber.

The TSA said 32 guns were discovered in August at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the record for the most guns discovered in a month.

Firearms were taken at 249 of the 440 federalized airports, a more than 7-percent increase from 2017, according to the TSA.

The top 10 airports that led in gun discoveries in 2018 are:

1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: 298 (253 of them loaded)

2. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport: 219 (193 loaded)

3. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport: 129 (120 loaded)

4. Denver International Airport: 126 (95 loaded)

5. Orlando International Airport: 123 (112 loaded)

6. George Bush Intercontinental Airport: 117, a decrease of 25 firearms compared to 2017 (115 loaded)

7. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: 96 (80 loaded)

8. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport: 93 (76 loaded)

9. Dallas Love Field Airport: 89 (83 loaded)

10. Nashville International Airport: 86 (80 loaded)

Firearm possession laws vary by state, and the TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,333 per violation, per person for prohibited items violations. The TSA suggests travelers contact their airline for specific firearm policies and check local laws. For more information, tap/click here.