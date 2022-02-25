Here's how many guns were found in carry-ons at Houston airports last year

Last year's total number is up from 2018 when the combined total was 190.

HOUSTON — You can’t bring a gun on a plane. It’s just that simple.

The Transportation Security Administration reports nearly 6,000 firearms were found in carry-on bags last year. That’s a record number for the 20-year history of the TSA.

Here’s are the airports that reported the most:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) 507 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) 317 Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) 245

Houston’s Hobby Airport had 80. That brings to total at Houston airports last year to 325. That number is up from 2018 when the combined total was 190.

“The number one excuse that we hear when a firearm is found in a person’s carry-on bag is I forgot it was in my bag,” said Paty Mancha, a spokesperson for TSA. “Travelers are just assuming I can bring my gun to the grocery store why not the airport or maybe they just aren’t taking the time to know what they’re bringing with them.”

Instead, Mancha suggests double-checking your bags before leaving home and making sure any firearms are unloaded and put in a locked case with your checked bags. You will need to let the airline know as well.

Mancha told us that police are called when any firearm is found in a carry-on. The penalties can range from a fine up to $14,000 along with the suspension of any TSA Pre-Check privileges.