There's a new Carnival cruise ship coming to Galveston

Carnival Jubilee will sail seven days to the western Caribbean and will include features like the BOLT roller coaster and new designs for suites and staterooms.

GALVESTON, Texas — Carnival Cruise Line announced Thursday there's a new ship coming to Galveston.

In 2023, Carnival will be delivering a new Excel-class ship called Carnival Jubilee to the island. An Excel-class ship means the ship is powered by liquefied natural gas.

According to Carnival, the Jubilee will have a capacity of more than 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew. The ship will be based in Galveston and sail seven days to the western Caribbean. The ship even has a roller coaster on board.

“Galveston is one of our most popular homeports, and we draw guests to Texas from across the Midwest, southwest and western U.S.,,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival plans to have all 22 of its U.S.-based ships back in operations by March 2022. Nineteen ships have been cruising since February.