Watch: Big rig nearly hits Wharton County deputy on Highway 59

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office has released video of an accident they hope will serve as a reminder for drivers.

The video, captured Tuesday morning, shows Corporal Fiala responding to a crash involving a sedan. As he walks toward the wreckage, an 18-wheeler comes into frame from the left and misses Fiala by just one or two feet before hitting the already-wrecked car.

“Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights. Very close call this morning for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle. Highway 59 northbound, just north of Highway 71,” the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page.

Thankfully, it appears the truck driver was able to slow down before impacting the car.