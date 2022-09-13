TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash shuts down eastbound I-10 in west Houston, police say

The crash happened just before noon near Dairy Ashford.

Example video title will go here for this video

The crash happened just before noon on Tuesday at I-10 near Dairy Ashford. Some traffic is getting by on the shoulder of the HOV lanes, but police recommend finding an alternate route as the freeway will be closed for police to investigate.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.