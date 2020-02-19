HOUSTON — All westbound lanes of the 610 South Loop are blocked heading westbound on the southeast side of Houston.
The crash was reported at about 10:40 a.m.
As of 11:50 a.m. all traffic was still being forced onto I-45 the Gulf Freeway.
Houston TranStar reports a hazmat cleanup is involved, so the freeway will likely remain blocked for a while:
IH-610 SOUTH LOOP
Westbound Before IH-45 GULF
Hazmat Spill, Heavy Truck, Accident
All Mainlanes
Verified at 10:38 AM
