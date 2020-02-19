HOUSTON — All westbound lanes of the 610 South Loop are blocked heading westbound on the southeast side of Houston.

The crash was reported at about 10:40 a.m.

As of 11:50 a.m. all traffic was still being forced onto I-45 the Gulf Freeway.

Houston TranStar reports a hazmat cleanup is involved, so the freeway will likely remain blocked for a while:

IH-610 SOUTH LOOP

Westbound Before IH-45 GULF

Hazmat Spill, Heavy Truck, Accident

All Mainlanes

Verified at 10:38 AM

