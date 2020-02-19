SUGAR LAND, Texas — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a big rig on the Southwest Freeway near the Grand Parkway in Sugar Land Wednesday morning.

This happened in the northbound/inbound lanes around 7:30 a.m.

Houston Transtar reports that there are two vehicles involved in the crash. As of 8:45 a.m., all mainlanes are closed. Sugar Land Police said the freeway could be closed for hours.

Drivers will be exited at the Brazos River.

Police said a woman in a Honda sedan was killed in the crash. Witnesses told them she was in the center lane near the big rig when she lost control of her vehicle for an unknown reason. She served and struck the big rig.

Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation are working to repair the damage to the freeway.

Stay with KHOU.com for more on this developing story.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter