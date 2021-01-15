Vehicle flies off I-45, crash lands upside down in auto shop bay

The crash closed the northbound frontage road for several hours, but it has since reopened for the Friday morning commute.

SPRING, Texas — Deputy constables north of Houston are investigating a crash with injuries that occurred late Thursday night.

Harris County Pct. 4 Deputy Constables responded to I-45 north of Cypresswood, in Spring, where two vehicles were reportedly involved in a wreck on the freeway.

Both cars hit the median, and one flew off the freeway and went across the frontage road where it cartwheeled and landed upside down in a garage bay at the Pep Boys auto shop. The business was closed at the time.

Life Flight was called to the scene after two people were trapped in the wrecked car — no further information about those involved was immediately released, however.

Two people at the scene were detained in handcuffs, but no charges have been announced.